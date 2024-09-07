Tough rape laws can mean more victims are killed

Leave a Comment / Articles, Blog, The Times of India / By /

West Bengal’s new law imposing the death penalty on rapist-killers follows similar such knee-jerk reactions from other states. A stringent law will not address the root cause of the crime. Societal attitudes towards rape victims need to change, with a focus on providing timely justice

I am proud to call myself a feminist. As a feminist, I am dismayed by the West Bengal govt reacting to the rape at RG Kar Hospital by enacting a law imposing the death penalty on rapist-killers. This is a pathetic attempt by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to assuage public rage by resorting to legislation that she knows will be struck down by the Supreme Court.
The same thing happened in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in response to public outrage over rapes there. They, too, enacted legislation mandating death for rapists. But the SC says the death penalty must be limited to the rarest of rare cases. Alas, rape is not rare. India had 32,000 reported cases in 2022, almost 80 per day. Reported cases are perhaps only a tenth of the reality. Rape is the commonest of common crimes, not rarest of rare.
This article was originally published by The Times of India on September 7 2024.

Related Posts

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6411 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-toi-articles">
Bail to bulldozers, recent court verdicts show new spirit

Bail to bulldozers, recent court verdicts show new spirit

Articles, Blog, The Times of India /

India’s judiciary is undergoing a sea change, with recent Supreme Court decisions that prioritize bail and halt ‘bulldozer justice’. The release of those previously jailed…

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6407 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-et-articles">
getting-into-a-porting-spirit-indias-port-revolution-has-been-remarkable-but-its-well-behind-china

Getting into a porting spirit: India’s port revolution has been remarkable, but it’s well behind China

Articles, Blog, The Economic Times /

Synopsis India's ports have undergone a remarkable transformation, with nine container ports making it to the top 100 globally in 2023. Visakhapatnam leads, followed by…

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6402 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-et-articles">
Old stirrings in Punjab

Old stirrings in Punjab: The battle against separatism cannot be fought on foreign soil

Articles, Blog, The Economic Times /

Synopsis Akal Takht's recent summoning of former Punjab ministers to apologize for past violations has raised concerns about a potential Khalistani revival. This situation brings…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join Mailing List

Sign up to get all the latest posts and news sent to your inbox.

Scroll to Top