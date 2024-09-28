Bail to bulldozers, recent court verdicts show new spirit

Leave a Comment / Articles, Blog, The Times of India / By /

India’s judiciary is undergoing a sea change, with recent Supreme Court decisions that prioritize bail and halt ‘bulldozer justice’. The release of those previously jailed under strict laws indicates a shift that may enhance India’s standing in global democracy indices, reflecting a renewed commitment to democratic principles

In the new term of this govt, things have changed in the executive and legislative domain. More receptive to criticism, it cancelled lateral entry hiring, brought back indexation benefits, and put the draft Broadcast Bill on the backburner.  Now, things are changing on the judicial front too. A little over two years after the CBI started probing the Delhi liquor policy case, which was then taken over by the Enforcement Directorate, all 18 people earlier jailed without bail have been released. Those who got bail include former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Suddenly, the judiciary seems to have regained its spirit. It has reverted to the judicial principle it often set aside that bail should be the rule and jail the exception. This principle was side-stepped by two draconian laws that made it almost impossible to get bail, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Many politicians, activists and journalists were jailed under these laws.
This article was originally published by The Times of India on July 28 2024.

Related Posts

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6407 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-et-articles">
getting-into-a-porting-spirit-indias-port-revolution-has-been-remarkable-but-its-well-behind-china

Getting into a porting spirit: India’s port revolution has been remarkable, but it’s well behind China

Articles, Blog, The Economic Times /

Synopsis India's ports have undergone a remarkable transformation, with nine container ports making it to the top 100 globally in 2023. Visakhapatnam leads, followed by…

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6402 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-et-articles">
Old stirrings in Punjab

Old stirrings in Punjab: The battle against separatism cannot be fought on foreign soil

Articles, Blog, The Economic Times /

Synopsis Akal Takht's recent summoning of former Punjab ministers to apologize for past violations has raised concerns about a potential Khalistani revival. This situation brings…

Warning: Attempt to read property "ID" on int in /home/swaminomics/public_html/wp-content/plugins/featured-video-plus/php/class-main.php on line 245
class="ast-related-post post-6385 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-articles category-blog category-toi-articles">
Tough rape laws can mean more victims are killed

Tough rape laws can mean more victims are killed

Articles, Blog, The Times of India /

West Bengal’s new law imposing the death penalty on rapist-killers follows similar such knee-jerk reactions from other states. A stringent law will not address the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join Mailing List

Sign up to get all the latest posts and news sent to your inbox.

Scroll to Top