Bail to bulldozers, recent court verdicts show new spirit

India’s judiciary is undergoing a sea change, with recent Supreme Court decisions that prioritize bail and halt ‘bulldozer justice’. The release of those previously jailed under strict laws indicates a shift that may enhance India’s standing in global democracy indices, reflecting a renewed commitment to democratic principles
Suddenly, the judiciary seems to have regained its spirit. It has reverted to the judicial principle it often set aside that bail should be the rule and jail the exception. This principle was side-stepped by two draconian laws that made it almost impossible to get bail, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Many politicians, activists and journalists were jailed under these laws.