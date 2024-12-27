Yes, Manmohan Singh was right

Yes, Manmohan Singh was right. History will be kind to him

Few people know or care about Lincoln’s failings. Similarly, Manmohan Singh will be remembered as the FM who launched reforms, and as a PM under whom the economy grew at 8.5% for most of a decade. This article, published in May 2014, looks at the legacy Singh left behind the year his tenure as PM ended

History will be kind to Manmohan Singh. It will remember him as the finance minister who launched India’s economic reforms in 1991, and the Prime Minister who presided over 8.5% GDP growth for most of a decade. It will also remember him as a Sikh who was nominated for Prime Ministership by a Christian Congress president and sworn in by a Muslim president in a country that is 82% Hindu.
This article was originally published by The Times of India on Dec 27, 2024.

