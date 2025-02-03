Is China the new USSR? Tepid growth, trade barriers may derail China’s plans to rule the 21st century

The US has been the top economic power since WW 1. It is being challenged by China, now the second-largest economy. Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) estimates that China is now ahead of the US in 37 of 44 hi-tech strategic areas. Despite being denied access to the best US computer chips, China has developed DeepSeek, which rivals ChatGPT models at a fraction of the US cost.
Xi Jinping believes China will rule the 21st c. But he should be cautious. In 1960, the Soviet Union looked set to overtake the US, but peaked. By 1990, Japanese companies posed a new threat to US hegemony. But Japan, too, peaked and fell behind. Will China, whose economy is now slowing, meet a similar fate?
The USSR was backward in 1917. Under communism, it progressed so fast that its military machine could defeat Hitler in WW 2. By 1961, it was the first nation to put a man in space. Nikita Khrushchev triumphantly told capitalist nations, ‘We will bury you.’
Capitalism looked on the verge of collapse in the Great Depression of the 1930s. Historians A J P Taylor and A J Toynbee said capitalism was a failed system. Nobel Laureate Paul Samuelson had a chart in his classic 1948 textbook, Economics, showing the USSR starting far below the US in GDP per capita, but rising fast to overtake the latter.
The USSR slowed and stagnated after 1960. It was excellent in areas where prices did not matter, such as space or defence. But it was sadly uncompetitive in consumer goods. Central planning was good at finding additional resources for investment, but had no incentives for productivity.
This turned out to be fatal. Robert Solow showed that the main driver of economic growth was not capital or labour, but productivity. Paul Krugman declared, ‘In the long run productivity is not everything, but is almost everything.’
The USSR progressed fast after 1917 by shifting labour out of agriculture – which had fundamentally low productivity – into industry, which was much more productive even if below capitalist levels where the profit motive spurred productivity. By 1960, the process of shifting people out of agriculture was over. Emphasis had to shift to productivity. But Soviet planning had no system for doing this.
Faced with a stagnant economy and becoming humiliatingly dependent even for food on the US and EU, Mikhail Gorbachev decreed ‘perestroika’ (restructuring) and ‘glasnost’ (openness) to revolutionise the Soviet system. That too failed, and the USSR collapsed.
A fresh challenger to the US then rose. After defeat in WW 2, Japan became a democratic ally of the US and staged a remarkable economic transformation. Initially derided for cheap, low-quality products, it soon challenged the US in automobiles, steel and electronics. Names like Toyota, Sony and Panasonic became world famous.
Japanese industry had a ‘keiretsu’ system of interlocking companies that formed conglomerates. Textbook economics suggested this was a bad system. But when Japanese companies surged globally, some analysts called it a superior system threatening US supremacy.
But Japan peaked by 1990. It long benefited from an undervalued exchange rate, but was forced to revalue the yen upward by the Plaza Accord of 1985. This dented its competitiveness.
Meanwhile, rampant speculation created an enormous bubble in Japanese stock markets and real estate. This burst in the early 1990s. Japan’s banks went technically bust, but were kept on life support by the Bank of Japan for over a decade. Many companies they had lent to were also kept artificially alive. So, the country with fabulous productivity suddenly became one of zombie banks and zombie companies. The economy stagnated. The US surged ahead.
In China, market reforms under Deng Xiaoping starting in 1978 yielded record economic growth. Under Xi Jinping, China aims for the top global spot. Its ‘state capitalism’ combines elements of a market economy with state guidance and subsidies.
Chinese enterprises compete fiercely internally, raising productivity and eventually creating world-class companies. China moved from world leader in old industries like textiles to leader in steel and shipbuilding, and is now global leader in vital new industries – solar and wind power, EVs, batteries.
The US and Europe have panicked. They think China lulled them into deindustrialisation and now threatens their security. So, they have erected tariff and non-tariff barriers against China, which look like getting worse.
The Chinese economy, once growing at over 10%, has slowed to 5% (official figures), and maybe just 3% (figures of independent analysts). One reason is that the old Chinese corporate model of expanding at breakneck speed to achieve scale economies is in trouble.
Earlier, fast-expanding companies would have initial surplus capacity that was used to dump products abroad until demand caught up with capacity. But now that China has become top producer in many areas, global demand cannot absorb its surpluses, and countries are erecting trade barriers. That challenges the Chinese model.
Has China peaked, like the USSR and Japan earlier? There are so many unknowns that nobody can be sure. But this is the most important question in geopolitics today.