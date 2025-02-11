Babu-jis dheere chalna, bring in AI for ease of doing business

In her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a high-powered committee to deregulate licences, certifications, permissions, inspections and other hurdles to ease of doing business. This committee would look into non-financial sectors, while a similar committee for the financial sector would be set up under the Financial Stability and Development Council. The aim, said the FM, was to create a ‘trust-based’ system, marking a revolutionary shift in approach from the usual ‘guilty until proven innocent’ to ‘innocent till proven guilty’.
This article was originally published by The Economic Times on feb 11, 2025.