Welcome
Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar
Economist / Editor / Researcher
Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar is graduate of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and Magdalen College, University of Oxford. He is currently a Consulting Editor for The Economic Times and a research scholar at The Cato Institute.
Worked with
Latest Posts
Oh, what a lovely war, Delulus! The forgotten truth about Indian soldiers in World War I
New research has uncovered names of an additional 9,909 Indian soldiers who died in WW1 but were not accounted for earlier. This flows from a 5-yr research project – The Punjab Registers: Recovering the Names...
[the-post-grid id="4784" title="Latest Posts"]
[the-post-grid id="4810" title="Latest Posts (Tablet & Mobile)"]
Latest Videos
Mr. Modi Goes to Washington
What would India and the U.S. get out of a stronger relationship? Is that even likely? Cato’s Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar comments.
[the-post-grid id="5485" title="Latest Videos"]
[the-post-grid id="5486" title="Latest Videos (Tablet & Mobile)"]