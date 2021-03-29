Welcome

Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar

Economist / Editor / Researcher

Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar is graduate of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and Magdalen College, University of Oxford. He is currently a Consulting Editor for The Economic Times and a research scholar at The Cato Institute.

KNOW MORE

3.6K+

Followers

28K+

Followers

10K+

Readers

Worked with

Latest Posts

[the-post-grid id="4784" title="Latest Posts"]
[the-post-grid id="4810" title="Latest Posts (Tablet & Mobile)"]

Latest Videos

Mr. Modi Goes to Washington

What would India and the U.S. get out of a stronger relationship? Is that even likely? Cato’s Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar comments.

[the-post-grid id="5485" title="Latest Videos"]
[the-post-grid id="5486" title="Latest Videos (Tablet & Mobile)"]

Join Mailing List

Sign up to get all the latest posts and news sent to your inbox.

Scroll to Top